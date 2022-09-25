Latest update September 25th, 2022 12:59 AM

Joshua Henry Memorial Tape ball Cricket Competition bowls off today

Sep 25, 2022 Sports

The inaugural Joshua’s Henry Memorial U13 and U15 Tape ball Cricket competition is slated to commence today at Kamwattta Recreational ground, Moruca,  Region one.

Sherlon Rodrigues (left) received the player of the tournament Trophy and balls from Deputy Chief Education Officer for Hinterland, Marti DeSouza.

Friends United, Santa Rosa Secondary, Kamwattta Primary and Karaburi Primary will compete in the inaugural tournament. Action will commence at 13:00 hours.

The first match will see Kamwata Primary coming up against Santa Secondary in an under-15 match followed by Friends United versus Karaburi Primary another U15 encounter. Friends United and Karaburi will then contest an under-13 match.

Friends United would like to extend gratitude to Frontier Pharmacy for providing the championship U15 Trophy, Marti DeSouza – DCEO in the Hinterland Region, for sponsoring the Player of the Tournament trophy and balls for the games.

Gratitude also goes out to Orison Sealy, who is sponsoring a Cricket bat for the player that scores the most runs in the Competition.

According the relatives, 13-year-old Joshua Henry died after taking the second dose of Pfizer vaccine; he was unaccompanied by a guardian.

 

 

  • Jagdeo is out of order!

    Kaieteur News – The President needs to muzzle his Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo. The Vice President has been making... more

