ESCL exhibition match set for today at Reliance ground

Defending champion Caribbean Cricket Club and Sunrisers Masters are set to collide today at Reliance ground in a specially arranged 15-overs exhibition over-40 match from 1pm.

This is to kick start another 2022 competition under the auspices of the Essequibo Softball Cricket Club.

According to Chairman of the ESCL Wakeel Layne, the stage is set to what should be a fascinating encounter.

He also expressed excitement of having the two teams meeting each other and thanked the other five teams for their commitment to feature again in the round-robin competition.

For Sunday, Layne informed that the two teams are also thrilled to face each other. Layne related that trophies are up for grabs and admission to the venue is absolutely free.

Some of the sponsors for the day are expected to grace the occasion and Layne is appreciative of their generosity to the game once more. He stated that Vo Tajeshwar, Tom Bacchus, Gary Mohamed, Mohamed Azeem and Salim Layne are the main sponsors for this season competition.

Layne mentioned that he is also very grateful to Tajeshwar for his continued support to the community as well. Tajeshwar has made donation to Mandir among others as well.

Meanwhile, the exhibition match will have Live Facebook commentary by veteran Cricket Journalist and Commentator Ravendra Madholall.

Layne added that should be exciting and historical as well giving the fact that would be the first time they would have this gesture.

Madholall has also expressed excitement to do the coverage and thank the ESCL for the opportunity to voice the on-field action.