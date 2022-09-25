Latest update September 25th, 2022 12:59 AM

Taxi driver dies, teacher in custody following WBB accident

Sep 25, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A taxi driver lost his life some three houses away from his home and a teacher has since been taken into custody following a vehicular accident they were involved in on Saturday at D’Edward Village, West Bank Berbice (WBB), Region Five.

The wrecked cars after the accident

The dead man has been identified as 30-year-old Salim Yusuf of Bennett Dam, D’Edward Village, WBB. According to a police report, the accident that took Yusuf’s life occurred at around 04:30hrs.

Yusuf, it was revealed, had left home to pick up a passenger. He was reportedly only three houses away from his home when a black SUV driven by a well known teacher, Colin Bynoe, crashed into his car along the D’Edward Village Public Road.

Police investigators reported that Yusuf was driving his car in a western direction, along the southern side of the road, and Bynoe was travelling in the opposite direction, along the northern side of the road, when the collision occurred.

Arrested teacher: Colin Bynoe

Dead taxi driver: Salim Yusuf

At the scene, Yusuf’s family members recorded Bynoe claiming that Yusuf had driven into his path. However, video footage obtained showed that it was Bynoe who had lost control of the vehicle and crashed into Yusuf’s car.

It showed that Bynoe was travelling at a fast rate and it appeared as though he lost control of his vehicle while negotiating a turn. Another car managed to swerve out of his path as he skidded over into the southern driving lane slamming into Yusuf’s car.

Both cars were wrecked after the collision but Bynoe escaped with minor injuries while Yusuf was found in an unconscious state and bleeding from injuries about his body.

He was rushed to the Fort Wellington Hospital but doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. Bynoe has since been arrested and is assisting police with their investigation.

 

 

 

 

 

