WBL champion Stephan Da Silva visits Minister Benn

New crowned World Boxing League (WBL) Champion, Stephan Da Silva, yesterday made a courtesy visit to Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn.

The Police Boxing Athlete, on September 10, defeated Fiji’s William Mel in the second round, at the Gary St Clair Superhero Pro Fight Night in Sydney Australia to become the new World Boxing League (WBL)

Junior Lightweight, title holder.