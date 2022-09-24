Warriors must win!

– Amazon Warriors aiming to secure berth in final four with win over TKR tonight

By Zaheer Mohamed

The Guyana Amazon Warriors will be looking for another victory and to secure their berth in the final four when they play Trinidad and Tobago Knight Riders (TKR) tonight at Providence.

The Warriors have registered back-to-back victories at home, having beat Jamaica Tallawahs and St. Lucia Kings on Wednesday and Thursday night respectively.

They are fifth on the point standings with seven points from eight matches, while TKR are in the cellar position on seven points from nine games; a defeat for TKR tonight will see the four-time champions bowing out of the competition.

However, should the Warriors end up on the wrong side of the result tonight, they have to beat Barbados Royals tomorrow (Sunday) to give themselves another chance of advancing.

The scenarios make tonight’s contest between TKR and the Warriors one of interesting consequences.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Chandrapaul Hemraj put on 71 in the Power-Play against Saint Lucia Kings to give the Warriors a solid start, and despite a procession following the Power-Play, the Warriors batting stood tall as Shai Hope and skipper Shimron Hetmyer steadied the chase.

This underlines the strength of the Warriors batting and against a formidable TKR attack they will have to continue from where they left off on Thursday night.

Their bowling in the power-play overs will be crucial and TKR, despite being at the bottom of the table have a balanced team.

Gurbaz, in only his second game for the Warriors blasted 52 off 26 balls and speaking with the media following the win against the Kings, he said it’s very important that they perform to their best. “We have to believe in ourselves and play positive. We have good batting side so we were confident in the chase,” he added.

The 20-year old Afghan wicketkeeper/batsman stated that their bowlers tried their best in the power-play overs against the Kings, but the pitch was very good for batting.

“We tried all the variety, but Faf Du Plessis played really well, however, hopefully we can improve in this area in the next game,” Gurbaz posited.

Gurbaz credited Shai Hope for his unbeaten 59 and lauded the fans for the support.

TKR struggled to build partnerships in their previous encounter against the Patriots, but their batting line-up remains one of the strongest.

A full house is expected at Providence tonight and action gets underway at 19:00hrs.