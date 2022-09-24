Six Caribbean divas vying for inaugural Miss Cricket Carnival title

Kaieteur News – Six enchanting Caribbean women will be vying for the newly promoted Miss Cricket Carnival title when they hit the National Cultural Centre on Monday, representing their respective nations.

Guyana is hosting the finals of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) “the biggest party in sport”, and as part of the celebration, will host for the first, the Cricket Carnival pageant.

A Press Release from the event organisers said that the inaugural Miss Cricket Carnival pageant is set to welcome the women from six CPL nations including St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, Barbados and Guyana. They will vie for the coveted title of Miss Cricket Carnival as part of the Cricket Carnival Celebrations.

The pageant comprises of segments such as a carnival cultural wear, a bikini swimsuit competition, talent and evening gown.

Representing the gateway of the Caribbean known as St. Kitts and Nevis is Chalisa Parris. From the Land of Wood and Water, Jamaica is represented by Tyra Spaulding, while the Land of the flying fish, Barbados, is being represented by Beviny Payne. Representing the twin island nation of Trinidad and Tobago, “the Soca isle”, is Melanie Lawrence while Claire Marissa will represent St. Lucia, “the Helen of the West” and from Guyana the Land of many Waters, the newly crowned Miss Jamzone Queen, Amel Griffith, is vying for the title.

Pageant coordinator, Wasim Khan said the event is “a great opportunity to highlight the CPL nations not only for cricket, but also for what each country has to offer as a tourism destination. It also gives us an opportunity to welcome our sister Caribbean nations to enjoy our unique Guyanese culture.”

The Miss Cricket Carnival pageant is slated for the National Cultural Centre on Monday September 26 at 8PM. Tickets are on sale at the National Cultural Centre for $2,000, $2500 and $,3,000.