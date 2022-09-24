President Ali’s Development Plan

Dear Editor,

In his comprehensively researched book titled ‘Good to Great’, Jim Collins identified five levels of ‘leaders’, Level 5 of which, he concluded ‘embodied a paradox of personal humility and professional will’. The author went on to observe ‘But leadership is equally about creating a climate where the truth is heard and the brutal facts confronted. There is a huge difference between the opportunity to ‘have your say’ and the opportunity ‘to be heard’. Not totally unconnected is Stephen Covey’s observation in his bestseller ‘The Speed of Trust’ – ‘if developed and leveraged, one thing that has the potential to create unparalleled success and prosperity… yet it is the least understood, most neglected and most underestimated… is trust’.

It is not totally irrelevant of the foregoing context that one (mis)interprets the pronouncements of the President as reported in SN of September 13. Under the banner of a ‘Big Development Plan’: 50,000 Jobs by 2025.

At first glance the reference appears to be to unskilled jobs – a fundamental contradiction of human resources development – insinuated in some 20,000 GOAL scholarships, about which those ranging from terms of two months to one year, there has been steadfast reluctance to report. In this connection one should logically expect that the successful graduates of courses up to three four years could be available for the jobs mentioned by 2025.

Incidentally, there is this frustration of promises/projections that are hardly ever reported on in terms of achievements, and even (brutally) failures.

Comprehensive National Development Plan

There is this confusion, in the more structured perspective of experienced observers, that a ‘Manifesto’ translates into a ‘Comprehensive Development Plan’. It would have been helpful for more informed voters, including professional media, to have access to the two documents to assess their comparable ‘thrust’, if any.

Jobs Returned taken away by the Coalition

This is a most exemplary act – to the extent that it invites similar positive action in respect of those jobs – Public Service, Public Sector (e.g. GWI, GNSC et al) ‘taken away’ by the President’s Administration.

Temporary Jobs in Communities

Except that the Vice President stringently denounced the Opposition Leader, when assuring these groups of ‘Temporaries’ in Region 6 that their careers will be for ‘many, many years’.

More than 1000 jobs back in the sugar industry by year-end

Here again the nuance implied is on unskilled jobs. No mention of organization restructure and succession plans. At the same time, careful omission of all the agriculture jobs being contracted out.

Shortage of labour in the Private Sector

Reference to the Press would show the wide range of job vacancies advertised daily, in both the Private and Public Sectors, as indeed the press itself. The situation demands the preparation of a comprehensive analysis of current and anticipated vacancies to be subject of a series of intensive workshops involving all the affected parties, out of which must emerge a creative recruitment and human resources development plan – an interaction that must include the University of Guyana and other tertiary educational institutions, and of course technical training institutes.

In this regard, the Ministry of Education must be required to interact, analyse and advise on the number, range and qualities of teachers/trainers necessary, and total delivery capacity.

Strategies outlined in Party Manifesto

Tells exactly what will be done in next five years (2025). One only needs to refer to the foregoing commentary.

Have outlined strategy for Health Sector

While one keeps searching, one notes related advertised vacancies. The Job Structure in this sector invites anxious review; while taking account of issues such as teaching, accountability relationships, and of course salaries and related employment conditions of the performers in this critical sector.

Outlined strategy for food security and food production

It would be most helpful if this strategy were made available for examination since it must speak to, among other things, the human resources required – not only in the context of the declared labour shortage, but more critically in terms of relevant technical and management skills. ‘Sugar’ already is an example of ‘food’ mentioned.

Ad hoc handouts – in the context of ‘Because we Care’ Grant Programmes which fall within the social safety nets

Would it be too much to enquire when to expect an audited report on this laudable exercise so far?

Tens of thousands of Guyanese are back at work

A detailed report in this regard would also be most encouraging particularly at the following levels in respective agencies:

Unskilled

Semi-skilled

Skilled

Technical

Professional

Managerial

Building: A Knowledge Economy

A New City

An Innovation Village

New Roads and Highways

Citizens of Georgetown would settle for effective parking accommodation.

There is also need for ‘innovative’ action to recreate the historic tourist environment that Stabroek Square has been, thus making Parliament Building more than a photo opportunity.

Incidentally will ‘new city’ be provided with a cemetery like that of the Capital City?

In the final analysis, one must applaud the precaution taken not to mention SALARIES for:

Teachers: who produce the overwhelmingly certificated students – albeit within a colonial job structure.

Public Servants: for whom there is no Succession Plan, overwhelmed as they are by ‘Contracted Employees’

Pensioners: whose colonial retirement age of 55 years is the most derisible of any country in the Caribbean, and indeed the rest of the world. Reference is made to Jim Collins and Stephen Covey, initially mentioned.

Regards,

Elijah Bijay