President Ali assures sports will not be left behind

– Head-of-State boast of Guyana’s ‘surreal’ hosting of CPL 2022 action

By Rawle Toney

There’s no doubt that over the last two years, Guyana has been steadily transforming into a state synonymous with its new-found oil wealth.

Though some are questionable, the Government’s investment in areas of advancing the country through ‘Black Gold’ has been well documented.

However, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali is adamant that sports will not be left behind.

President Ali, appearing during the innings break of the Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Lucia Kings match on Thursday evening, highlighted, “sports are a very important part of the transformation that we’re going through and that transformation necessitate investment in young people; investment in communities and one of the strongest component of that investment is in sports.”

In keeping with a promise made during his campaign, President Ali, had announced that the PPP/C Government will be building multipurpose sport facilities in Regions 2 (Anna Regina Community Centre), 6 (Blairmount Community Centre) and 10 (Mackenzie Sports Club).

Emphasis, according to President Ali, will also be placed on developing sports from the grassroots level, while also rekindling the powerful tool of sport in the minds of young people and that his Government will place “a lot of heavy focus” on school competitions and school tournaments.

A FUSION OF CARNIVAL AND SPORTS

A fusion of carnival and T20 Cricket is the hallmark of Guyana’s hosting of this year’s Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

President Ali said what Guyanese and the world are witnessing happens to be “great cricket, but more importantly, the coming together of a regional culture.”

Guyana is CARICOM’s most multicultural member, with President Ali adding, “we have a very strong culture in the Region. We have high temperature parties and bring that together with our people, to present a platform where we celebrate culture, food, music and sports in one package.”

The Land of Many Waters will be the home of the CPL finals through 2024 and according to President Ali, “Cricket is much more than a game for us in Guyana, it is a passion, part of our culture and a unifying force. As we celebrate ‘One Guyana’ the hosting of the CPL finals will be an energising force.”

LET’S GO WARRIORS!

Though playing in five finals and every semi-final since the inception of the CPL in 2013, the Guyana Amazon Warriors are yet to hoist the coveted trophy.

Jamaica Tallawahs (2013, 2016), Trinbago Knight Riders (2015, 2017, 2018, 2020), Barbados Royals, formally Tridents (2014, 2019) and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (2021) are the teams to have won the CPL.

This season, the Warriors are battling to secure a place in the tournament’s knockout stage with the hopes of playing in the finals for the sixth time in ten years and for the first time at home.

They’re facing the Trinbago Knight Riders tonight in a must-win game and according to President Ali, it’s important for the franchise to do well.

“The people of this country support this franchise. They come out every time, commit and make a lot of sacrifices and I think the players themselves must know how much they’re loved in Guyana and it’s much more than a game for us, it’s a part of who we are as a nation,” President Ali said.