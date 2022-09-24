Police Sergeant dies hours after running wife over with car

Kaieteur News – A Police Sergeant died after reportedly ingesting a poisonous substance on Friday morning, hours after he ran over his reputed wife several times with his motor vehicle on the Essequibo Coast.

The suspect has been identified as Sergeant 17775, Roure Francis, who was attached to the Police Force’s Office of Professional Responsibility [OPR].

His reputed wife has been identified as 25-year-old Hannah Christine Boston who lived at Lima Sands, Essequibo Coast where she reportedly shared a home with Francis. The couple this publication understands shared three daughters.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 09:05hrs on Friday at Riverstown on the Essequibo Coast.

A police report revealed that the young woman’s mother had reported that Francis was trying to kill her daughter. As a result, Regional Police Commander Superintendent, Khemraj Shivbaran, and other ranks proceeded to the area.

When the police team reached the area, they found a black Toyota fielder, with registration number PAB 8894, in a rice field, facing a north-eastern direction. Some 10 feet away was the lifeless body of a woman who was later identified as Boston. Her left side face and mouth had received severe tissue damage and huge gaping wounds were visible.

The woman was wearing a green and white stripe jacket and green skirt and attached to her left hand was a black hand bag. A multi-coloured plastic bottle was positioned next to her right hand.

Further checks in the motor car revealed an unconscious Francis in the driver seat who was in an inclined position. It is believed that he consumed a poisonous substance (reportedly from the coloured plastic bottle) after running over the woman.

Francis was removed from the vehicle and taken to the Suddie Public Hospital where he died hours after receiving medical care.

Both bodies are presently at the hospital’s morgue awaiting post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, one of the woman’s relatives said that her family is very perturbed by the turn of events since they did not know Francis to be an abusive person.

Another individual claiming to be the man’s relative made a Facebook posted claiming that “…he was loving, kind, funny to the bone, someone who always showed up when called upon and funny enough the peace maker among the cousins. Would never raise his voice and always with a smile.”

However in the same post the relative noted that “I saw him made a post on Facebook last Monday and reached out to him. He said there were some things going on, but he was okay and dealing with it. He later removed that post. Nobody knew what it was because he never disclosed. Several family members reached out to him and he told us all he was ok.”