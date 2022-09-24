Law now requires oil companies to outline programmes for equal treatment between foreigners and locals

OIL SERIES PT. 7

By Kiana Wilburg

Kaieteur News – The Local Content Secretariat has required all oil contractors to outline clear programmes that ensure equal treatment between Guyanese nationals and foreigners in their employment. These initiatives are required to be outlined in the contractors’ Annual Local Content Plans.

According to the guidelines issued by the Secretariat, the programmes in question shall provide a detailed annual course of action to be implemented by the Contractor, Sub-Contractor or Licensee. This must also be in line with a long-term programme to be laid out within the Local Content Master Plan which lasts for five years. The annual course of action must articulate how equal treatment will be afforded to and maintained for Guyanese nationals.

In particular, where there are any disparities between Guyanese nationals and non-Guyanese nationals on the basis of remuneration, the Secretariat categorically stated that a justification for, and disaggregation of, such disparities must also be provided.

BACKGROUND

Guyana’s Local Content Act prioritises the use of Guyanese nationals and companies in the procurement of goods and services for the enhancement of the value chain of the oil sector.

The Act also serves to enable local capacity development and provide for the investigation, supervision, coordination, monitoring and evaluation of, and participation in, local content in Guyana.

The Local Content Secretariat is mandated to ensure that the provisions of the Act are implemented and functions as the regulatory arm for the monitoring, evaluation, coordination and reporting of local content in the petroleum operations of Guyana.