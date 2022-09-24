La Penitence man wanted for money laundering

Kaieteur News – A wanted bulletin was on Friday issued for 26-year-old Shamar Anphaney Barrow of Lot 55 Freeman Street, East La Penitence, Georgetown.

According to police, Barrow is wanted in relation to money laundering and other financial offences.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Barrow can contact the Special Organised Crime Unit (S.O.C.U) on 225-3079, 225-3084, or the nearest Police Station.