La Penitence man wanted for money laundering

Latest update September 24th, 2022 12:58 AM
Sep 24, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A wanted bulletin was on Friday issued for 26-year-old Shamar Anphaney Barrow of Lot 55 Freeman Street, East La Penitence, Georgetown.
According to police, Barrow is wanted in relation to money laundering and other financial offences.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Barrow can contact the Special Organised Crime Unit (S.O.C.U) on 225-3079, 225-3084, or the nearest Police Station.
Sep 24, 2022The GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers Under-18 Schools Football League enters its second match day at the Ministry of Education Ground. Organiser of the event, Petra Organisation, stated that today’s card...
Sep 24, 2022
Sep 24, 2022
Sep 24, 2022
Sep 24, 2022
Sep 24, 2022
Kaieteur News – When Rohee announced that he had published his autobiography, I had to read it for two reasons. We... more
Kaieteur News – There has long been the recognition amongst the Political Leaders of Guyana, that race and ethnicity... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There are intermittent squabbles in the Permanent Council of the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]