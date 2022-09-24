Hats off to all concerned

Dear Editor,

Allow me to use your popular column of letters to compliment the Minister of Health and his team for the fogging exercise conducted in the Lodge Housing Scheme, where I reside. Confidence in these encomiums showered on the Ministry of Health is shared by other residents in the area I’ve spoken with.

For the first time this week we were able to enjoy sleep without having to pull down the mosquito net, using our zappers or the burning of unpleasant smelling mosquito coil. Earlier, personnel moved around the community informing residents of the impending exercise in the evening. This is a good thing.

Hats off to all concerned.

I would like to suggest that the Ministry and the Local Authority coordinate their efforts so that adults and children recognise the importance of keeping their yards and surroundings clean and tidy.

I grew up in Charlestown and when word got around that the sanitary Inspector was in the area, everyone got busy to ensure that there were no water poodles in the yard and no containers with stagnant water, since these were prime sources of breeding grounds for mosquitoes and other vermin. Say what we like about our former British masters, they did many good things and helped us to inculcate certain attitudes which are necessary today to emulate. Our religious bodies teach social activists and educational institutions to support this initiative by doing our part and taking an active role to manifest what we were told years ago that ‘cleanliness is next to godliness,’ first articulated by John Wesley, English Preacher and Co-founder of Methodism.

When we provide opportunities for rats, flies, mosquitoes, cockroaches, etc. to flourish, we do more harm to ourselves than we may realize and many of our diseases and therefore illnesses can be traced to our carelessness and mistreatment of our immediate environment. Congrats to the Ministry and I hope that the above suggestions are followed so all of us can have many more nights free of biting mosquitoes and bumps the following day.

Regards,

Hamilton Green

Elder