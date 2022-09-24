GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers U-18 Schools Football League continues today

Latest update September 24th, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 24, 2022 Sports
The GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers Under-18 Schools Football League enters its second match day at the Ministry of Education Ground.
Organiser of the event, Petra Organisation, stated that today’s card was moved from its originally-scheduled date of Sunday, September 25, to accommodate the activities of the ongoing Cricket Carnival.
The first of four matches gets underway at 10:00 hrs as Cummings Lodge looks to secure their second victory of the tournament, when they tackle West Ruimveldt. West Ruimveldt lost to the team from the Mining town on the opening day.
At 11:30 hrs, the Linden side, Christianburg/Wismar Secondary (CWSS), will go head-to-head with Friendship. CWSS are fresh off a commanding win just under a week ago while Friendship will be looking to redeem their defeat to Ann’s Grove.
President’s College, who were also victorious last weekend, enter today’s showdown against North Ruimveldt with a boost of confidence. The latter lost a close contest Sunday last and will have their hands filled today when they oppose President’s College from 13:00 hrs.
The day’s final match has a scheduled 14:30 hrs and will see the dominant Golden Grove team take on Dolphin Secondary.
Golden Grove were responsible for Friendship’s opening defeat while Dolphin were defeated by President’s College.
