GCUSA AGM set for November 24

The Georgetown Cricket Umpires and Scorers Association (GCUSA) will stage its annual general meeting on November 24 at Demerara Cricket Club at 17:00hrs.

Members are asked to be present at the venue at least 30 minutes prior to the start of the meeting.

Among the items on the agenda are minutes of the previous meeting, reports and election of office bearers.

Members are asked to settle their outstanding fees, soonest to become eligible to vote.