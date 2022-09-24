GCUSA AGM set for November 24

Latest update September 24th, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 24, 2022 Sports
The Georgetown Cricket Umpires and Scorers Association (GCUSA) will stage its annual general meeting on November 24 at Demerara Cricket Club at 17:00hrs.
Members are asked to be present at the venue at least 30 minutes prior to the start of the meeting.
Among the items on the agenda are minutes of the previous meeting, reports and election of office bearers.
Members are asked to settle their outstanding fees, soonest to become eligible to vote.
Sep 24, 2022The GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers Under-18 Schools Football League enters its second match day at the Ministry of Education Ground. Organiser of the event, Petra Organisation, stated that today’s card...
Sep 24, 2022
Sep 24, 2022
Sep 24, 2022
Sep 24, 2022
Sep 24, 2022
Kaieteur News – When Rohee announced that he had published his autobiography, I had to read it for two reasons. We... more
Kaieteur News – There has long been the recognition amongst the Political Leaders of Guyana, that race and ethnicity... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There are intermittent squabbles in the Permanent Council of the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]