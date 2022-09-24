Freddie’s article is misleading

Dear Editor,

In response to Freddie Kissoon’s article “The President needs to know about the Canadian visa” – September 21, 2022. Particularly, I wish to address one misleading issue within said article. Freddie writes: “What the President may not have known at the time that right here in Guyana, there is a Canadian embassy (officially known as High Commission) that does not offer visa services.”

Unfortunately, Freddie keeps writing about issues he knows nothing about, or he’s deliberately attempting to mislead his few hundred readers. Hence, I wish to remind the retired UG lecturer that his newfound friend Irfaan Ali is no stranger to the Canadian visa process, and as a recipient of a valid visa, he was contacted by the Canadian authority instructing him that he was blocked from entering the country. “The Canadian Government through its High Commission in Trinidad and Tobago has written to recently elected PPP Presidential Candidate, Irfaan Ali, indicating to him that he should not travel to Canada at this time in wake of the pending criminal matters that he is facing in the local Court…” January 2019 -NewsSourceguy.com.

So, there’s absolutely no need for Irfaan Ali to investigate a system that knows him inside out and that he himself was (and maybe still is) the subject of an investigation by the Canadian authorities. Get it right, Freddie, now get it right!

Regards,

Mark Benschop