Freddie’s article is misleading

Latest update September 24th, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 24, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor,
In response to Freddie Kissoon’s article “The President needs to know about the Canadian visa” – September 21, 2022. Particularly, I wish to address one misleading issue within said article. Freddie writes: “What the President may not have known at the time that right here in Guyana, there is a Canadian embassy (officially known as High Commission) that does not offer visa services.”
Unfortunately, Freddie keeps writing about issues he knows nothing about, or he’s deliberately attempting to mislead his few hundred readers. Hence, I wish to remind the retired UG lecturer that his newfound friend Irfaan Ali is no stranger to the Canadian visa process, and as a recipient of a valid visa, he was contacted by the Canadian authority instructing him that he was blocked from entering the country. “The Canadian Government through its High Commission in Trinidad and Tobago has written to recently elected PPP Presidential Candidate, Irfaan Ali, indicating to him that he should not travel to Canada at this time in wake of the pending criminal matters that he is facing in the local Court…” January 2019 -NewsSourceguy.com.
So, there’s absolutely no need for Irfaan Ali to investigate a system that knows him inside out and that he himself was (and maybe still is) the subject of an investigation by the Canadian authorities. Get it right, Freddie, now get it right!
Regards,
Mark Benschop
Sep 24, 2022The GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers Under-18 Schools Football League enters its second match day at the Ministry of Education Ground. Organiser of the event, Petra Organisation, stated that today’s card...
Sep 24, 2022
Sep 24, 2022
Sep 24, 2022
Sep 24, 2022
Sep 24, 2022
Kaieteur News – When Rohee announced that he had published his autobiography, I had to read it for two reasons. We... more
Kaieteur News – There has long been the recognition amongst the Political Leaders of Guyana, that race and ethnicity... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There are intermittent squabbles in the Permanent Council of the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]