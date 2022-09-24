Frater confident Williams will have success at senior level

Latest update September 24th, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 24, 2022 Sports
Titans Track Club coach and former Olympian Michael Frater is confident his new charge Briana Williams will be able to make the transition from star junior to successful senior, despite admitting that it has been difficult for former junior stars in the past.
The 20-year-old Williams recently announced the decision to part ways with long-time coach Ato Boldon and join Frater and Gregory Little at Titans. As a junior, Williams was a world champion in both the 100m and 200m. Since turning pro in 2020, however, the athlete has failed to engineer anything close to similar success at the senior level.
Williams has made both the Olympics and World Championship teams, going on to win 4x100m relay gold, but has only managed to secure a spot in the relay pool to date and missed out on individual appearances. At the Jamaica national trials, earlier this year, her time of 10.94, a new personal best, was only good enough for fourth spot.
In track and field, it isn’t uncommon for junior stars to fail to make the grade at the senior level but Frater believes Williams has the mindset to join the likes of Usain Bolt and Veronica Campbell-Brown as world juniors champions who went on to excel at the senior level.
“That’s why most people will tell you that they prefer athletes who weren’t teeing off at a young age,” he added.
“I think with Briana’s attitude and dedication, though, it won’t be a problem for her transitioning to the next level, and as coach Ato said he may not have been able to spend enough time with her. For an athlete to be a world-class athlete she has to get the full attention that she needs.”
