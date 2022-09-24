Dogs do have interesting instincts, don’t they?

Kaieteur News – A guide dog barked loudly at the first sight and scent of Russian strongman, Vladimir Putin. The occasion was when he did the unheard of and kept Queen Elizabeth II, now departed for other pastures, waiting for the eternity of 14 minutes. The late queen’s response was “dogs do have interesting instincts, don’t they?” If ever there was a stiff upper-lipped British understatement that one was. And if there is a putdown that can match that classic British insult, we are yet to come across it.

This episode involving a disturbed, now besieged, national leader (even to allies buying his deeply discounted oil), a reigning British monarch made to do the unthinkable (wait unnecessarily) and a guide dog that recoiled in a barking frenzy (speaking so much of the wisdom of animals) is indicative of what they can detect in even the smoothest, most powerful, of national leaders. We think that if we were to take one of those keenly equipped dogs and put them in the vicinity of some of the top politicians in Guyana, the result would be the same as the reaction that came on the arrival of Mr. Putin.

Some animals have senses honed to such a fine point that they can sniff the air, and pick out so many things from the world of darkness and the men and women who live in that underworld, from which sunlight flees. Dogs come with more machinery and some amazing perceptions that make what men have look like nothing. If we have dogs like that in Guyana, their hackles will go up, they will bark furiously, even lunge, at a considerable number of our politicians. This is because the dogs would quickly pick up the evils that come out of their pores, which humans can’t smell. Even if our rank Politicians become so skilled at concealing their fears and anxieties, so that they sweat less, some dogs would still pick-up the dirty, nasty, and sickly wickedness and dangerousness of them. This is no matter how much they think they have hidden their mischiefs.

Dogs know better, so they are not fooled and steered away from the scents of evil and menace. Unlike easy to buy human beings, dogs can put no value to payoff money, so they have no use for it, regardless of how much is thrown their way, to keep them quiet and resting contentedly in the corner. Dogs can detect when a leader (like Putin), or a political player from Guyana, is more of a rat or a snake, and less of a man. We have a lot to learn from animals, especially dogs, who are reputed to be man’s best friend.

Dogs don’t know how to bottle up their true feelings when things trouble them. Nor do they know how to pretend to be pleased and go along (for any bone thrown their way) when their instincts are screaming that there is more than meets the eye in whoever stands near. This is what happens to more Guyanese these days when local politicians turn the corner and come closer. As soon as they open their mouths, the whiffs of what has a noxious odour emerge with a powerful rush. Citizens observe the people they trust with political office and power, and they shudder at what they hear, what they see and size up, and what they get.

On the big things in this country, such as natural resources wealth, there are these careful deceptions, these out and out misrepresentations to mix-up and convert into dummies. On the big public works projects involving millions upon millions of spending from the public treasury, there are these coverups and the unending culture of individual and collective political crookedness. Local political figures think they are making rings around the Guyanese people, especially their own supporters, but the smell that now comes out of them can no longer be concealed. They open their mouths and Guyanese wonder who they think they are deceiving with their falsehoods and tricks. And when they say nothing, they are still representative of the untrustworthy and unreliable. Dogs would go crazy around them, for as the late British Queen said, they have interesting instincts.