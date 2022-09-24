Canadian killed in High Street accident

Kaieteur News – A man believed to be visiting from Canada will not return home as he was involved in a fatal accident with a minibus at the junction of High and Princes Street, Georgetown around 18:20hrs on Thursday.

The man, who has been identified as 53-year-old Veda Prakash Faudar, was reportedly one of two pedestrians standing on the eastern side of High Street facing west as the minibus, BAB 6045, was proceeding south along the western lane of High Street.

The bus, which was driven by 30-year-old William Scott of Supply, East Bank Demerara, is owned by Adrian Belgrave of Sixth Street, Alberttown, Georgetown, according to a police report.

That report revealed that the bus was travelling at about 40 to 45 kmph when one of the pedestrians, since identified as Faudar, suddenly attempted to cross the road – doing so in the path of the minibus. As a result, the front left-side of the minibus collided with Faudar causing him to fall on to the road way.

Recognising that Faudar, who was staying at a Lombard Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown location, had sustained injuries about his body, the ambulance service was summoned by persons who witnessed the accident.

However, according to police, Doctor Reid from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation examined the man and pronounced him dead at the scene. His body, which was taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, is awaiting a post mortem examination.

The accident scene, the police report noted, was visited by Inspector Wickham and other police ranks who issued a notice of intended prosecution to the driver of the minibus and launched an investigation.