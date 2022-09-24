7 new COVID-19 cases recorded

Latest update September 24th, 2022 12:54 AM
Sep 24, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Health Ministry on Friday reported that within the last assessed 24-hour period, seven new COVID-19 infections were recorded, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 71,311.
The news cases were recorded in Region 4 – six cases and Region 6 – one case.
The Ministry’s dashboard revealed too that five persons are in institutional isolation and 100 are in home isolation.
To date, a total of 69,925 persons have recovered.
