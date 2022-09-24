4 Contractors now vying to build Reg. 5 abattoir

Kaieteur News – After receiving a single bid for the construction of an abattoir in Region Five which was higher than the engineer’s estimate, the Ministry of Agriculture has decided to have the same project retendered.

During the latest opening of tenders this week at the office of the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), four contractors entered bids – three (including the original bidder) of which were higher than the engineer’s estimate.

When the project was initially opened back in June, R. Kissoon Contracting Services in joint venture with Hookmally had submitted a bid of $651,143,247 for the project, back then, was estimated to cost $$470,604,640.

As reported, the Agriculture Ministry in its invitation for bids (IFB) had stated that having received financing from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) funded Sustainable Agricultural Development Project (SADP), the Government of Guyana through the Ministry is planning to use part of that fund to facilitate the ‘construction and installation of abattoir and other related infrastructures in Region Five.’

During the opening of tenders this week, it was revealed that Zebos and Son Construction, Hookmally Ali Limited and R. Kissoon Contracting Services, Roopan Ramatar Investment, and H. Nauth and Sons are all vying for this project which is now estimated to cost $559,426,919.

According to the particulars of the IFB, the period for the construction and installation of the abattoir will be 12 months.

Speaking about the abattoir back in May, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha had said that the facility will be of international standards. “We need an abattoir that meets ISO standards and if we want to export, we have to have an abattoir that is good and in line with international standards and that is why we are building that state of the art one,” he explained.

Earlier this year, at the presentation of the national budget, it was disclosed by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh that the Government intends to build a swine abattoir at Garden of Eden on the East Bank of Demerara and another at Onverwagt in Region Five.

“In 2022, Government will partner with the private sector to develop a modular swine abattoir at Garden of Eden to expand the production of pork and pork products. This facility will encompass better standardised production systems and biosecurity, and benefit over 600 farmers. Also, Government will facilitate the establishment of a modern abattoir at Onverwagt for beef and beef products, which is expected to be completed by 2023. Additionally, pasture development will be a priority for the resuscitation of the dairy industry. The establishment of these facilities will be supported by the requisite certification processes and traceability capacity which would allow Guyana to access regional and international markets,” the Finance Minister had stated.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Agriculture

Construction and installation of abattoir and other related infrastructure in Region 5

