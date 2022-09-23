‘Satan’ recaptured 3 years after accidental release

Kaieteur News – Police Wednesday night recaptured 37-year-old Alvin Reid (aka Satan), of Nimrod Street, Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara, who had been on the run after his accidental release in 2019.

Back in 2016, Reid had been accused of killing 14-year-old Malika Hamilton of Hope, after her body was pulled out of the Hope Canal ECD, on April 12, 2016. She had been reported missing after last being seen alive going on a swim with Reid and another male. Reid would go into hiding soon after her body was discovered but would be found by authorities only a few days later, hiding in a barrel in a relative’s home. He was arrested immediately and was charged and placed on remand. However, the magistrate would subsequently drop the case after Reid had alleged that the police had beaten him into saying things in regard to the crime when he claimed he had no knowledge of it.

Authorities continued to push however, and filed an appeal; and in September of 2018, Reid was arrested yet again. This time with the police presenting more pressing evidence against him which the Magistrate, Peter Hugh, deemed as adequate enough to place Reid on trial. However, as explained by Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels, in a past interview at the time Reid was accidentally released; Reid had also been on remand for a second lesser crime. As such, he was freed on the lesser offence. By the time authorities had realised their mistake Reid was already gone.

According to the police report, ranks of the Clonbrook Police Outpost along with members of the Community Policing Group were given information on Reid’s whereabouts and thus went to an area in Ann’s Grove ECD where they had been directed. There they found and apprehended Reid. Upon closer inspection, police recognized Reid was injured; having wounds on the left side of his abdomen and what looked like a gunshot wound on his back. He was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where his injuries were treated. Reportedly, he had also resisted arrest, putting up a fight and injuring two Police Constables in the process. The injured police ranks were taken to the Mahaicony Hospital where they received medical treatment. Reid currently remains a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital where he is under police guard.