Rutherford’s fireworks give Patriots victory in final prelim

Hero CPL T20…

By Sean Devers

On scorching hot day at Providence, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots were spearheaded by a pugnacious 50-ball 78 with six fours and five sixes as they defeated Trinbago Knight Riders by seven runs to jump to fourth place with eight points, after completing all of their preliminary round matches.

The left hander from the Village of Enmore on the East Coast in Guyana shared in 66-run stand with Darren Bravo (23) and a 57-run partnership from just 15 balls with Dewald Brevis (30) to lift them from 28-3 in the ninth over, to 163-6 when their 20 overs expired.

Daryn Dupavillon’s produced 3-38 for TKR who ended on 156-7 in their 20 overs despite 59 from 47 balls fromTim Seifert.

The pair of veterans; Kieron Pollard, who made 31 from 36 balls, and Andrew Russell, who hit two fours and two sixes in 29 from 17 balls, kept TKR in the game but they were not able to consistently hit boundaries.

West Indies T20 World Cup Captain Nicolas Pooran (15) again failed to come to party as Guyanese and West Indies T20 off-spinner Kevin Sinclair, belatedly bought by the Patriots, bowled well to take 2-18 from four overs in his first game in this year’s CPL.

After losing Lenardo Julien (1) and Colin Munroe (3) to be 22-1 in 3.1 overs, Pollard promoted himself in the order and started very watchfully, especially against leg-spinner Rashid Khan.

Pollard was tested by short pitched bowling from Rutherford who struck him on his grill before he attempted to smash Dwayne Bravo over long-on and was caught on the ropes to end the 57-run stand.

Sinclair had Pooran stumped as his poor run in form continued while Dwayne Bravo removed Seifert, Russell and Sunil Narine (0) as TKR fell at 152 in the final over. TKR, who face the Warriors on Saturday night, remained on seven points from nine matches.

Earlier in the day, witnessed by full capacity Red Stand of vocal School Children, Patriots elected to bat and quickly lost Evin Lewis (15), Andre Fletcher (12) and Kacey Carty (5) to slip to 28-3.

Darren and Rutherford repaired the early damage but with the score on 94-4 in the 17th over, Bravo, who hit two fours and a six in his 21, was removed by Dupavillon.

Brevis joined Rutherford and hammered left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein for three sixes while the latter smashed him for a six and a four in the 18th over, which leaked 30 runs.

Hosein had previously bowled three overs and had 1-9 before the brutal assault which saw them adding 57 from just 15 balls, before Rutherford fell at 151-5 with three balls left in the innings.

Brevis finished unbeaten on 30 from five balls with five sixes to ensure the defending Champions posted what turned out to be a winning score.

Match details: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 163/6 (Rutherford 78, Brevis 30*; Dupavillon 3/38, Patel 1/7) beat Trinbago Knight Riders 156/7 (Seifert 59, Pollard 31; Cottrell 3/33, Sinclair 2/18) by 7 runs