Ramcharran pilots Leguan Warriors open team to victoryv

Former Guyana youth player, Sharaz Ramcharran, hit an enterprising, unbeaten 53 to lead Leguan Warriors open team to an impressive seven-wicket win over Leguan Warriors Masters side in the first memorial match for Neil Ohja at St. Bedes ground in Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.

The right-handed Ramcharran struck six sixes and two fours as Leguan Warriors under-40 boys reached 236-3 with seven balls remaining after the Masters tallied up a challenging 235-9 from the full quota of overs.

Another ex-Guyana under-19 player, Krishna Deosaran, hit 43 while Harrienarine Chattergoon, also with Guyana under-19 colours, chipped in with a flambouyant 35 which contained five effortless sixes. Devon Ramnauth, who also played for Guyana at the under-19 level, started the innings with Deosaran and contributed 19. There was one wicket apiece for Naresh Bodo, Abdool Azeez and Faoud Mohammed.

In the Masters’ innings, Azeez, cracked a blistering 54 which was punctuated with four sixes and three fours. Mark Mohammed made 34 while Bodo and Richie Sukhram supported with 30 and 26, respectively. Shiek Parsram grabbed 3-10 from his maximum three overs and he was assisted by Deosaran and Devon Rambarran with two wickets each.

Ramcharran was named player-of-the-match while Azeez copped the prize for the best batsman and Parsram was adjudged the best-bowler of the day. All received trophies compliments of Mahendra Ohja, the son of Neil, who died age 56 due to illness in Leguan.

Neil was an ardent supporter of cricket so his son in collaboration with the Leguan Warriors teams decided to remember him with his this special match.

At the presentation just after the game, the outstanding individual players were also recipients of cash incentives from the sponsors.

According to Mahendra Ojha, the competition is set to be hosted annually as he expressed his gratitude to the two teams for their participation. Andy Building Services was another sponsor involved in the venture.