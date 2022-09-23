Joshua Denny Memorial Football Tournament kicks off today

Aferya Denny, the mother of the late Joshua Denny, will be coordinating a 4-team football competition in his honour, which commences today at the Ministry of Education (MoE) Ground, Carifesta Avenue.

The tournament will be contested among Camptown Football Club, Santos Football Club, Fruta Conquerors Football Club and Georgetown Football Club (GFC) at the Under-20 Level.

Joshua represented the Lodge School team at the Milo Schools Football Tournament and the KFC Goodwill Tournament, both events organised by the Petra Organisation. Denny was also a member of the Camptown Football Club from under-11 to the senior level.

Joshua Denny was robbed and brutally murdered on the September 30, 2021 whilst on his way to work. It is against this back drop that Director of Petra, Troy Mendonca, and the family of the former footballer, wish to host the tournament to sensitize the public and more so the youths about working to achieve their goals instead of crime.

The theme of the tournament will be ‘Mothers Against Violence’. Tonight, the semifinal round will get underway from 18:30 hrs as Santos meet Camptown while the Fruta Conquerers go head to head with GFC from 20:30 hrs.

On September 30, exactly a year after the unfortunate tragedy, the knockout format tournament will see the finale unfold at a time to be announced.