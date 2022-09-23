House destroyed after pressure pot explodes

Kaieteur News – A woman is injured and her house destroyed by fire following the explosion of a pressure pot at her wooden home at Crabwood Creek, Upper Corentyne, Berbice, Region Six.

Homeless are Nalini Sarju, her husband Hemchand Bacchus, 47, and their two children, ages 11 and seven respectively. Speaking with Kaieteur News, Bacchus said that he was at work when the fire started and was informed via a phone call. He recalled rushing to his home but by the time he arrived, the entire house was consumed by the blaze.

The fire service did their best but nothing could be saved. Bacchus found his wife injured and when he asked her what happened, she recalled that a pressure pot had exploded, burning her in the process and then igniting their house.

She was reportedly cooking and the pressure pot was on their stove when it exploded. It sparked some flames and it quickly spread to flammable materials in her kitchen eventually burning down their entire house. Sarju was subsequently taken to the Skeldon Hospital where she was treated for the burns and sent home. Bacchus, her husband, is estimating his losses to be around $3M and related that he is open to any assistance for his children are now without school supplies, clothing and without a roof over their heads. Those desirous of assisting Bacchus can make contact with him on 653-7440.