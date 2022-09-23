Health Ministry records 17 more new COVID-19 infections

Kaieteur News – On Thursday, the Ministry of Health reported that within the last 24hours, they have recorded another 17 more new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 71,304.

With no new death, the Ministry’s dashboard shows that one patient is still admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, four persons are in institutional isolation, 102 are in home isolation, one person is quarantined institutionally and to date, a total of 69,916 persons have recovered from the virus.