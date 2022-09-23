Latest update September 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Health Ministry records 17 more new COVID-19 infections

Sep 23, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – On Thursday, the Ministry of Health reported that within the last 24hours, they have recorded another 17 more new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 71,304.

With no new death, the Ministry’s dashboard shows that one patient is still admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, four persons are in institutional isolation, 102 are in home isolation, one person is quarantined institutionally and to date, a total of 69,916 persons have recovered from the virus.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Joshua Denny Memorial Football Tournament kicks off today

Joshua Denny Memorial Football Tournament kicks off today

Sep 23, 2022

Aferya Denny, the mother of the late Joshua Denny, will be coordinating a 4-team football competition in his honour, which commences today at the Ministry of Education (MoE) Ground, Carifesta Avenue....
Read More
Guyana Chess Federation to showcase Chess at Giftland Mall

Guyana Chess Federation to showcase Chess at...

Sep 23, 2022

GOA names 22-member South American Games contingent

GOA names 22-member South American Games...

Sep 23, 2022

Ramcharran pilots Leguan Warriors open team to victoryv

Ramcharran pilots Leguan Warriors open team to...

Sep 23, 2022

2022 Hero CPL: Mayers happy with bench strength

2022 Hero CPL: Mayers happy with bench strength

Sep 23, 2022

Rutherford’s fireworks give Patriots victory in final prelim

Rutherford’s fireworks give Patriots victory in...

Sep 23, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • Statistics and static

    Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali of Guyana has developed a liking for packing his international presentations with... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]