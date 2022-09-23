Latest update September 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM

Guyana is a jokey place

Sep 23, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Wat a joke in dis country when yuh try fuh correct somebody and you end up getting corrected. Dat does happen to nuff people wah think dem right.But dat is wah does happen when yuh try fuh embarrass odder people. Yuh does end up shaming yuhself.

Dem boys had dem wicked days. One time, dem boys guh to a party with Big Aunty. About one hour into de party, Big Aunty turn to dem boys and seh, “dat is the fourth time, yuh went to refill yuh plate. Yuh nah gat shame, boy. Yuh nah gat shame!”

Dem boys turn to Big Aunty and seh, “Why should I? I keep telling them it’s fuh you.”

Big Aunty is always late fuh everything. It is always suh embarrassing cause when yuh guh somewhere late, people does be looking when yuh come in. But Big Aunty nah mind. She does behave as if nuttin ain’t wrang. But is dem boys wah does feel shame when dem friend mek joke and seh how when meh wife die, she gan still be meh late wife. But one ah de most embarrassing moments in dem boys life was when one day, dem decide fuh do some shopping. Midway into de shopping, dem boys turn to Big Aunty and tell she, I fuhget weh de car park?

Big Aunty turn and seh, “Not to worry, yuh shopping online.”

Now dat was embarrassing and a sign of old age too.

Talk half, leff half.

