GOA names 22-member South American Games contingent

– No track and field team for Paraguay

By Rawle Toney

It could very-well be the first time that Guyana will attend the South American Games without a track and field team as part of their contingent.

The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) made an official announcement of the 16 athletes and six officials from the disciplines of boxing, squash, table tennis and badminton, that will represent Guyana at the October 1 – 15 South American Games in Asunción, Paraguay.

Kaieteur News was the first to report that no track and field team was registered for the South American games, even though president of the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG), Aubrey Hutson, had noted a 10-member team will be present at the Games which started in 1978.

Track and Field, at the 11th edition of the South American Games in Bolivia, ended their participation with three of the five medals won for Guyana.

It was at the 2018 South American Games where Leslain Baird threw 78.65 metres to not only finish second, but also set a new national record in the Men’s Javelin.

Winston George had clocked 45.67s to finish third in the men’s 400m, while Jenea McCammon’s 13.39s at the games in the women’s 100m hurdles, which saw her running third, also became the country’s new National Record in the event.

McCammon would later go on to lower her record time to 13.27s when she competed at the Central American and Caribbean Games (CAC).

Keevin Allicock and Colin Lewis’ bronze were the other medals added to the country’s tally of five in the central Bolivian City of Cochabamba.

Attorney-At-Law and president of the Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, Keavon Bess, will serve as Guyana’s Chef-de-Mission.

The boxing team will come from Olympian Keevin Allicock, Collin Lewis and Desmond Amsterdam. Terrence Poole is the coach; Gregory Cort is the manager.

Boxing punches off on the October 7 and its final round would be on the October 13.

Over in table tennis, Coach Idi Lewis will have the services of Christopher Franklin, Shemar Britton, Elishaba Johnson, Chelsea Edghill, Natalie Cummings and Priscilla Greaves.

The talented Table Tennis bunch will play from October 8 – 14.

An experienced bunch will represent Squash which includes Nicolette and Taylor Fernandes, Larissa Wiltshire and Ashley Khalil. Garfield Wiltshire is the team’s Manager/coach.

Squash runs from October 9 – 15.

Coach Naeem Haque’s squad will be made up of the Ramdhani siblings, Priyanna and Narayan, along with Akili Haynes. Badminton will serve-off their quest for glory on October 1 through 7.

The 2022 edition of the multi-sport event will see Curacao, Aruba and Panama joining the 12 independent countries in South America.

French Guiana, the only department/territory on the South American continent, will not be present at the games.

Guyana would’ve won a total of 19 medals (two gold, four silver, thirteen bronze) at the games, held every four years since its inaugural staging in Bolivia.