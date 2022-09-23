Dr. Vincent Adams invites Jagdeo to discuss oil

Kaieteur News – It comes down to who knows and who doesn’t know what is really going on in this nation’s trillion-dollar oil sector. We speak about the ins and outs, and the intricacies that are part of the global oil industry. We also highlight the sophistications and trickeries that oil companies employ in extracting the most from poor, uncomprehending, Third World countries suddenly overwhelmed by huge oil discoveries. This is where Guyana is, and where Guyanese-born Dr. Vincent Adams could have much value.

Dr. Adams has stepped forward to lend a much-needed hand to Guyana. He has extended an invitation to Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo to meet and clear the air once and for all as to what matters in our oil sector, where we are going wrong, and how we must go about developments differently. We don’t know how Dr. Jagdeo, Guyana’s Chief Oil Minister, intends to respond to Dr. Adams’ invitation. He should not see it as a challenge, but as an opportunity for much learning, and from where he could do better for Guyana, and Guyanese would be better off for his wise actions.

Dr. Vincent Adams has what we lack currently. The man’s technical qualifications in urgently needed areas, his long track record, both with the United States Government (Department of Energy), and the Guyana Government (Environmental Protection Agency) need no introduction, speak loudly as to what he brings to the table. We look at those that we have, including the Vice President, leading the way in the oil sector, and the Wales gas-to-energy project, and realise how much we are lacking, how ill-served we are. It is our belief that Dr. Jagdeo and Guyana could only benefit from tapping into Dr. Adams’ head.

Though Dr. Adams was forced out of the local EPA under troubling circumstances, it is commendable that he still wants to help his homeland. This is what we think is at work in his call to Dr. Jagdeo, so that the proper corrections, the real truths can be placed before Guyanese (“VP Jagdeo was callously misleading on the ‘Glenn Lall Show’ -former EPA Head …invites him, Exxon to discuss facts with the nation” KN September 18). The problem is that the Vice President is trapped in a corner, and it is of his on making. Start with the whole story, the real story, of this oil and gas sector, and there is no looking back. But begin on the wrong foot, and after that there can only be these deceptions, these half-truths, and these misrepresentations that are now the norm.

Vincent Adams wants to help in stopping all of that, and so also should Bharrat Jagdeo. He must know that where oil and gas are concerned, he is not even a beginner when compared to the likes of a Vincent Adams. It is our view that the Vice President should make the fullest advantage of Dr. Adams’ invitation, and at the earliest. To get the most out of what he has tabled, ExxonMobil’s Country Head, Mr. Alistair Routledge, should also take part in the discussion. He should desire to put his company’s side in the public domain, so that the full facts and the real ones are placed before the Guyanese nation. ExxonMobil’s Routledge is neither an innocent bystander, nor an uninterested party, to material oil developments in this country. He, too, must have the courage and confidence in the cleanliness of the sum of his company’s operations to come forward and face the watching and torn Guyanese nation.

This is what honest leaders would do, and governments and companies would be interested in, to show that their works are for what benefits nation and citizens. From his credentials, Dr. Adams knows what he is talking about. From Dr. Adams’ prior mode of operating in Guyana at the EPA, and of which both Dr. Jagdeo and ExxonMobil (Routledge) are fully aware, to slink away from facing this Guyanese expert (and the nation) would confirm so much about what is happening with this oil wealth of ours. We urge Dr. Jagdeo and Mr. Routledge to meet in full public conversation with Dr. Adams and clear the air once and for all time. It must be done.