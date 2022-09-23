DPP mum on reasons for throwing out criminal charge against Crime Chief

…as trial against Bascom set for November 9

Kaieteur News – On November 9, Detective Sergeant Dion Bascom will go on trial at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on three cybercrime offences, resulting from his expose of alleged corruption in the investigation into the murder of businessman, Ricardo ‘Paper Shorts’ Fagundes.

On Wednesday, Bascom and his lawyer, Nigel Hughes appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the City Court. Last week, Bascom had made his first court appearance to answer to three cybercrime charges. He was slapped with three counts of using a computer system to humiliate a person, contrary to section 19(5) (a) of the Cyber Crime Act of 2018. The first charge alleges that on Friday, August 19, 2022, at Hadfield Street, Georgetown, Bascom used a computer system to transmit electronic data with intent to humiliate, harass or cause substantial emotional distress to Superintendent Chabinauth Singh. The two other charges allege that on August 13 and 19, 2022, at Hadfield Street, Georgetown, the detective used a computer system to transmit electronic data with intent to humiliate, harass or cause substantial emotional distress to Superintendent Mitchell Caesar.

The detective denied the charges that were read to him and he was placed on a total of $300,000 bail.

The charges against Bascom come weeks after he made accusations about an alleged police cover-up in the murder of Ricardo Fagundes, known as ‘Paper Shorts’.

Bascom had made a Facebook live accusing several high-ranking members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) of covering-up the findings unearthed in Fagundes’ murder investigation.

In fact, he had made accusations against his bosses at the Force’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), claiming that they were bribed. Fagundes was gunned down on March 21, 2021, moments after stepping out of a popular bar on Main Street, Georgetown by two men who emerged from the back seat of a heavily tinted, white Toyota Fielder Wagon.

Following Bascom’s allegations, the Force had not only denied the claims but had called Bascom a liar and even investigated him for breaching its code of conduct. Nevertheless, Bascom stood by his allegations and publicly stated that he had evidence too. He had stated, however, that he was fearful for his life and needed protection.

It was Acting Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken and Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum who had held a press conference that was aired live, refuting the claims made by Bascom. At that press conference, Blanhum had made several statements in relation to Bascom and what he accused them of.

Bascom had filed a criminal private charge against the Crime Chief in relation to statements he made during the press conference – but the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Shalimar Ali-Hack, SC discontinued the charge on September 15, the day after the charge was filed.

Following the DPP’s decision to discontinue the charge, Bascom and his lawyer had held a press conference last Friday where it was disclosed that they intend to challenge the DPP’s decision.

On Wednesday, the Chief Magistrate informed the court that the DPP did not outline any reason in her letter in relation to her discontinuing the private criminal charge against the Crime Chief that was filed by Bascom’s lawyer.

Notably, Hughes is contending that even though the DPP has the power to withdraw charges, her constitutional power is premised on the fact that she acts reasonably and not “capriciously”, noting that there should be a legal basis and foundation for her actions.