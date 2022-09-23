$64M all-weather Champagne road completed

Latest update September 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 23, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Residents in the Burma area in Mahaicony, Region Five will now have hassle-free access to their communities following the completion of works on the newly upgraded Champagne Road.
The Ministry of Public Works on its Facebook page, posted yesterday that the project was initially tendered in 2019 and the contract was terminated this year due to the contractor’s poor performance. Though the name of the first contractor was not released, the Ministry stated that last month Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar had met with the new contractor, Timehri Contracting and emphasised the need for the road works to be conducted in an efficient manner in line with the ministry’s specifications.
“Valued at $64 million, the fully rehabilitated thoroughfare measures 964m in length, by 12 ft width and is made of asphaltic concrete,” the ministry stated.
When bids for this project were opened at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board office in July, engineer had pegged the project cost at $66 million. Timheri Contracting was among nine contractors that bid for the project.
