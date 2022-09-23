Latest update September 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

$64M all-weather Champagne road completed

Sep 23, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Residents in the Burma area in Mahaicony, Region Five will now have hassle-free access to their communities following the completion of works on the newly upgraded Champagne Road.

The Champagne road before and after it was upgraded. (Photo credit: Ministry of Public Works)

The Ministry of Public Works on its Facebook page, posted yesterday that the project was initially tendered in 2019 and the contract was terminated this year due to the contractor’s poor performance. Though the name of the first contractor was not released, the Ministry stated that last month Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar had met with the new contractor, Timehri Contracting and emphasised the need for the road works to be conducted in an efficient manner in line with the ministry’s specifications.

“Valued at $64 million, the fully rehabilitated thoroughfare measures 964m in length, by 12 ft width and is made of asphaltic concrete,” the ministry stated.

When bids for this project were opened at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board office in July, engineer had pegged the project cost at $66 million. Timheri Contracting was among nine contractors that bid for the project.

 

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Joshua Denny Memorial Football Tournament kicks off today

Joshua Denny Memorial Football Tournament kicks off today

Sep 23, 2022

Aferya Denny, the mother of the late Joshua Denny, will be coordinating a 4-team football competition in his honour, which commences today at the Ministry of Education (MoE) Ground, Carifesta Avenue....
Read More
Guyana Chess Federation to showcase Chess at Giftland Mall

Guyana Chess Federation to showcase Chess at...

Sep 23, 2022

GOA names 22-member South American Games contingent

GOA names 22-member South American Games...

Sep 23, 2022

Ramcharran pilots Leguan Warriors open team to victoryv

Ramcharran pilots Leguan Warriors open team to...

Sep 23, 2022

2022 Hero CPL: Mayers happy with bench strength

2022 Hero CPL: Mayers happy with bench strength

Sep 23, 2022

Rutherford’s fireworks give Patriots victory in final prelim

Rutherford’s fireworks give Patriots victory in...

Sep 23, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • Statistics and static

    Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali of Guyana has developed a liking for packing his international presentations with... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]