2022 Hero CPL: Mayers happy with bench strength

– confident Royals will continue to excel

By Zaheer Mohamed

Captain of Barbados Royals, Kyle Mayers, expressed his pleasure at his players’ commitment and said he is confident his team will continue to do well in this year’s Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 Tournament.

Speaking with the media at Providence following his team’s 36-run victory over St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Wednesday, Mayers said, “It’s good to see some of the guys coming in and doing so well. We always believe that we can win, the fighting spirit is good and I am happy with the bench strength.”

“For the guys coming off the bench and doing well speaks volume for us. The competition is tight, we just need to continue and hopefully we can continue this momentum,” he added.

Mayers stated that playing the early morning game is always going to be tricky, but he is confident he will also be effective with the bat.

“I am positive that I will come good with that bat, just a matter of time. The bowling and fielding were up to par; the guys stuck to the plans as long as possible and that’s why we came out successful,” he posited.

Barbados Royals now have eight wins from nine matches and are set to face off with Guyana Amazon Warriors on Sunday at 19:00hrs at the same venue.

Mayers, the versatile West Indies all-rounder, mentioned he loved the conditions and Nyeem Young was very admirable with his performance.

Barbados will be without their captain David Miller and his fellow South African Quinton de Kock because of national duty, but Mayers believes the others will live up the expectations of making steady progress.

Mayers praised the other outstanding performers such as Azam Khan, for his attractive 64 and Harry Tector for his accomplished, unbeaten 47. Quickie Young had impressive bowling figures of 3-5 from 2.3 overs while off-spinner Mujeeb Ur-Rahman also collected three wickets but conceded 18 runs in his four-over stint.