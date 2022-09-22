Visitors go 1 – 0 up in CG United ODI Series

New Zealand Women Tour of the West Indies…

JOHN’S, Antigua- New Zealand secured a 5-run win via the Duckworth/Lewis/Stern method over the West Indies Women in the first CG United One Day International at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

West Indies Women’s captain Hayley Matthews said, “The girls put up a really good fight in the first innings to get us to the total that we got, so kudos to Kyshona and Chinelle. We took some crucial wickets in the middle after the start New Zealand got. Of course it’s disappointing the way the game ended but all in all, I think it was a good first game.”

Both teams meet again on Thursday September 22 at the same venue for the 2nd CG United ODI, from 9:30am Eastern Caribbean/8:30am Jamaica time.

Fans can now purchase tickets for any of the matches at tickets.windiestickets.com, the official Windies Tickets service presented by Mastercard.

For all matches, adults can purchase general admission tickets online at US$5.00, with free admission for children under the age of 16 when accompanied by a paying adult. Seniors benefit from half price tickets. The stadium ticket office will open on the day of the rescheduled 1st CG United ODI with printed tickets available for EC$15.00/US$5.00.

All eight matches will be streamed live in the Caribbean on ESPN Caribbean’s “ESPN Play” app and will be available around the world with some of CWI’s broadcast partners and on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel. Live ball-by-ball scoring will also be available on the ​ www.windiescricket.com Match Centre.

Match details: New Zealand 159 for 5 in 33 overs (Bates 51, Kerr 47*, Matthews 3-28) beat West Indies 168 for 7 in 35 overs (Henry 44, Kyshona 36, Jonas 2-22) by five runs (DLS method)