Tallawahs lose to Amazon Warriors despite King’s 104

2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League…

By Sean Devers

It is said that when night falls, the stars come out to shine and last night at the Providence, Brandon Kingshone brilliantly led with the bat for the Tallawahs, but it was not enough to prevent the Amazon Warriors from registering a crucial win to move to five points with three games to play.

Guyana Amazon Warriors, led by 60 from 45 balls with four fours and three sixes from Shai Hope and an explosive 16-ball 42 with six sixes from Odean Smith, who shared in a 74-run stand with Keemo Paul, who finished unbeaten on 24 from 12 balls with two fours and two sixes, made 178-8.

Mohammed Nabi (3-12) and Chris Green (2-24) bowled well for Jamaica Tallawahs, who replied with 166 in 19.5 overs

Brandon King’s magnificent 104 from 66 balls with eight fours and seven sixes threatened to spoil the celebrations for the Warriors’ adoring fans.

Rain stopped play at 131-6 after 17 overs, with the Tallawahs 15 runs behind on the Duckworth/Lewis- Stern System.

When play resumed, Motie removed Imad Wasim leaving 20 run to get in the last over with King on 97.

The first ball from Smith was hit for six to take King to the first ton this season before he was run out.

Smith dismissed Pretorius while Amir was run out as Tahir (2-17), Motie (2-36) and Man-of the –Match Smith (2-26) bowled Warriors to their second win from seven matches

Earlier, the Warriors were asked to bat on a fast outfield, on a track which favoured spin and with pulsating vibes emanating from sound system, Tassa drums playing along with El Dorado Rum flowing, it was certainly the biggest party in Sports.

Chanderpaul Hemraj gave himself room and cut Mohammed Amir past point for off the third ball of the match.

Rahmanullah Gurbaze in the side for Paul Sterling was caught behind for a duck off Green at 8-1 before Shai Hope caressed the Australian off-spinner past cover for four and stroked Amir for four more.

It was at 34-2 when Hemraj (13) was caught lbw to Green before Shakib Al Hasan was also caught lbw to Imad Wasim for a first ball duck, a run later.

Hope, back in the team after injury, was joined by Skipper Shimron Hetymer and his fifty was posted in 8.2 overs.

Hope, batting with refreshing positivity, hit Nabi over his head for six and the partisan crowd which produced a Kaleidoscope of colours to create fantastic a atmosphere, roared its approval.

The dancing and flag waving crowd was soon silenced when Hetymer (11) pushed forward to Nabi and was trapped lbw at 62-4, as the Warriors batting woes continued.

Hope continued to give the Warriors hope and brought up his fourth T20 fifty with a gorgeous boundary off Migael Pretorius before Romario Shepherd (9) was taken on the boundary on the third attempt by Rovman Powell with the score on 87-5.

Hope hit Fabian Allen for six before missing a pull at a ball that kept low from Nabi to leave the Warriors on 97-6 in the 16th over.

Motie (2) was removed lbw as he missed sweep at Nabi a run later. At the end of 16 over the Warriors were 100-7.

Odean Smith clobbered five sixes in the 18th from Pretorius which cost 31 runs while Paul, hit two sixes and two fours as Amir conceded 24 in the penultimate over.

Smith deposited a free hit for six from Powell who also bowled fours wides in the last over and although Smith was bowled, Junior Sinclair hit a six to end the innings and the sold out crowd were dancing in the stands as 74 came from last three overs.

The action continues today with TKR facing Patriots in the opening match from 10:00 hrs and Warriors coming up against the Kings in the night game.

Match details: Guyana Amazon Warriors 178/8 (Shai Hope 60, Odean Smith 42; Nabi 3-12, Green 2-24) beat Jamaica Tallawahs 166/10 (Brandon King 104, McKenzie 15; Tahir 2-17, Smith 2-26)