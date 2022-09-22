Rice farmer found chopped to death

Latest update September 22nd, 2022 12:59 AM
– three in custody
Kaieteur News – Police are currently investigating the alleged murder of a prominent rice farmer of Wash Clothes Mahaicony Creek, Region Five after they found his body on Wednesday floating in trench with multiple chop wounds.
The rice farmer, Richard Persaud, 42, a father two, had left his home on Tuesday around 17:30hrs. He reportedly went to take a drink ‘on a dam’ with some acquaintances and return but he never did.
It is suspected that Persaud might have gotten into an altercation during the drinking session and was brutally murdered. On Wednesday his remains were found lying in a trench during the morning hours. So far police have arrested three persons to assist with the investigation.
Speaking with Kaieteur News, Persaud’s wife, Dhanmattie Ranamug, said he was the sole bread winner of the family taking care of their two children-one them age 18 with special needs, and a 10-year-old boy. She described her husband as loving, funny and dedicated to their family. Investigations are ongoing.
