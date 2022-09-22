Police seize cars, other items allegedly purchased with stolen gold

$400M gold heist…

Kaieteur News – As investigations continue into the theft of $400M worth of gold from a woman at Mahaica, they were able to recover more vehicles and other items suspected to have been purchased with the stolen gold.

Two construction workers were charged for the gold theft which took place between December, 2021 and January, 2022. They were identified as father and son, Satrohan Seegobin, 24, called “Richie” and Bhaloonauth, 49, called “Krishna” both of Farm, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

They were hired to do some repairs on the woman’s house and had allegedly found the stashed gold and stole it. They were identified as suspects after they reportedly went on a shopping spree. Krishna pleaded not guilty to the offence and was remanded to prison but Richie admitted and was sent to jail for four years.

Police have arrested another suspect and were able to recover $6M cash, two cars and a canter truck and some of the stolen gold bars.

In update sent out yesterday, police stated that detectives have managed to seize more cars and other items bought with cash from the proceeds of the stolen gold. Among the items seized are a washing machine, a gas stove, tea sets, two carpets, seven-piece dining set, six boxes of tiles, one 12 amp skill saw, a wheelbarrow, a 25-inch television set, a spade and a music set. The recovered vehicles were described as 4 fielder wagons-two black and two white, a blue canter truck and one white Axio motorcar.