Plane crash-lands during stormy weather at Eteringbang

Latest update September 22nd, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 22, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – No one was injured but eight passengers had the scare of their life on Wednesday after a Jags Aviation Islander plane reportedly crash-landed at the Eteringbang Airstrip, located in the Cuyuni District, Region Seven.
According to reports reaching Kaieteur News the plane tried to land during stormy weather and it almost ended tragically. “The sky was dark and black”, one eyewitness described. The incident occurred during the late afternoon hours and all passengers onboard were adults. They along with the pilot escaped unhurt but the aircraft was badly damaged.
