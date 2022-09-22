Pedal cyclist killed by pick-up

Latest update September 22nd, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 22, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A pensioner on Monday lost his life after he was reportedly struck down by a Sheriff Security pick-up along the Meten-Meer-Zorg Public Road East Bank Demerara (EBD).
Police identified him as Clayton Grant, 79, of the same community and he met his demise around 20:55hrs while allegedly riding across the Menten-Meer-Zorg Public Road.
According to eyewitnesses the vehicle was speeding west when it collided with Grant’s bicycle. The driver a 32-year-old employee of Sheriff Security alleged that the pensioner had suddenly rode into his path. Grant was reportedly picked up in an unconsciousness state and rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where doctors pronounced dead on arrival. Investigations are ongoing.
