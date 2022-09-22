Man stabs sister-in-law’s husband to death for allegedly abusing her

Latest update September 22nd, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 22, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A man is now in custody for allegedly stabbing his sister-in-law’s common-law-husband to death on Tuesday over allegations of abuse.
Dead is Lester Sobers, 25, a City Constable of Sophia. He was killed some time after midnight along Mandela Avenue after he allegedly attacked his wife’s brother-in-law with a cutlass. Kaieteur News was told that Sobers had started abusing the woman at their Sophia home on Monday evening. She reportedly left their home to seek refuge at her sister’s place located on Mandela Avenue.
Sobers followed her there and began behaving disorderly. He even threatened to kill the woman. Her brother-in-law intervened and told him to calm down. According to police, he left but returned armed with a cutlass and in the company of his brother. Once again the brother-in-law intervened but this time Sobers became violent and lashed him with a cutlass.
They began fighting and it was during the fight, that the brother-in-law stabbed Sobers to his chest with a knife. He reportedly fell the ground and bled to death.
Police have since arrested the brother-in-law and Sober’s brother as investigation continues.
