Man kills son, burns wife, then ends his life

Kaieteur News – Residents of Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara on Wednesday woke up to the dreaded news that one of their own had murdered his son, burnt his wife, then ended his life.

It brought to an end, a sad chapter of years of abuse meted out to the woman by her killer husband, Leon Bobb. Also dead is Seon Bobb and critically injured in the hospital is 53-year-old Sharon Scott.

Police in a press release said that at around 02:30hrs Wednesday, Leon and Sharon got into an argument. Arguments were nothing new for the pair as Leon was a very violent person and often got into physical altercations with Sharon due to his accusations towards her for allegedly having numerous extra-marital affairs. Seon would intervene to prevent the two from further hurting each other and often acted as a peacemaker.

On Wednesday morning a sound was heard coming from the residence before Sharon was spotted fleeing from the house with bloodied clothing. Leon allegedly chased after her, a cutlass in hand, and shouted for her to come back to the house. Alerting neighbours, Sharon would scream “Leon chopped Seon.”

Her daughter would rush her to the Georgetown Public Hospital after Sharon had successfully managed to escape. Sharon sustained a chop to the left side of her neck, right hand and received first degree burns across her body. However, according to the Burn Unit, her burns aren’t as severe and she is listed as being in stable condition.

After arriving and entering the residence, authorities would find 21-year-old Seon lying motionless on a mattress with a large chop wound to the left side of his neck. They would also find Leon in a bedroom where he was lying on a blood- dampened bed, with a gash so large on his abdomen that his intestines were seen protruding. A blood stained knife and cutlass were also found under his bed. Both Leon and Seon were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where Leon died while receiving medical attention. Seon was pronounced dead on arrival.

It was suspected that Leon had attacked Seon in his sleep to prevent him from intervening when he would have attacked Sharon. Their bodies are currently at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting post mortem examination.