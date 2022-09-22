Lewis now CPL all-time top six hitter after surpassing idol Gayle

Latest update September 22nd, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 22, 2022 Sports
One big-hitting left-hander Evin Lewis has surpassed another, Chris Gayle, for the most sixes scored in Caribbean Premier League (CPL) history.
On Saturday, the 30-year-old managed just 19 for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in a lopsided 49-run loss to the St Lucia Kings but despite the defeat, there was a positive side. Lewis’s two sixes in the innings moved him level and then one clear of legendary T20 star Chris Gayle.
Gayle has remained at the top of the six-hitting leader board for some time on 172 from 85 matches. Lewis’s new high of 173 has come in 86 matches. Kieron Pollard is in third place on 152.
Lewis, who was recently named to the West Indies World Cup squad, has long listed the big Jamaican as the player he idolized the most over the years. Gayle arguably the most dominant batsman to ever play the format leads many of the boundary-hitting statistics, including the most sixes with 1056.
