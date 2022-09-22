Insurance Institute of Guyana (IIG) conducts motor insurance claims fraud course

Latest update September 22nd, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 22, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Insurance Institute of Guyana in collaboration with Guyanese born Mr. Cecil Jaipaul of Jaipaul Consulting Toronto, Canada, recently conducted a Motor Claims Fraud Investigation Course for members of the local Insurance industry.
Motor Insurance fraud is not new to Guyana but the experience of local claims practitioners suggests that it is gaining traction and new and creative ways are being employed to make fraudulent motor insurance claims.
Some of the topics covered during the course included Motor Insurance policy coverage, identifying red flags and fraud indicators, interviewing techniques, understanding jurisprudence in Guyana and the Caribbean relating to the defence of suspicious and fraudulent motor claims.
