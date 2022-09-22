If yuh dint know, now yuh know

Latest update September 22nd, 2022 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Christina gat fuh karry she friend to school when she dropping off dem children. She friend nah too sharp with de maths but even more hopeless when it comes to general knowledge.
De Prezzie refer to a country as de Republic of Turkiye and right away some people start fuh pick pon de man. Dem seh how de man mispronounce Turkey. Dem start fuh mek laugh off de man. But who laugh last, gan laugh de best and de Prezzie gan laugh last.
De Prezzie nah mek no mistake. De correct name fuh de country is de Republic of Turkiye and de correct way fuh call de country is nat Turkey but Turkiye. Suh de Prezzie nah mispronounce anything.
As fuh dem wah didn’t know, well now dem know. De country name Turkiye.
In fact it was dis year dat de United Nations agree to refer to de country by it official name, de Republic of Turkiye. So if Prezzie did seh Turkey he woulda been referring to a bird and not a country.
It aint got no country now in de world which name Turkey. De Opposition suppose to know dis if dem keeping abreast of international affairs. But if dem didn’t know, now dem know and is shame pon dem if dem didn’t know.
Is a most beautiful country even though it very dry. Netflix gat wan movie it call The Festival of the Troubadours. It set in de same Republic of Turkiye and de scenery prapa spectacular. Is de most beautiful country fuh landscapes.
Talk half, leff half.
