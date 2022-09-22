Govt. to spend $285M to build two prawns farms

Latest update September 22nd, 2022 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – With $743.7 million allocated towards the development of the fisheries and aquaculture sector in the country, the Ministry of Agriculture is looking to spend some $285 million for the construction of two prawns farms.

During the latest opening of tenders it was revealed that a prawns farm will be constructed in Rose Hall, Region Six and the other at Onverwagt, Region Five.

According to the Ministry’s engineer, the prawns farm at Rose Hall is estimated to cost $156 million which five contractors bid for and $129 million estimated to build the one at Onverwagt which nine contractors bid for. The move to construct the prawns farms is part of the administration’s efforts to cushion the blows fishermen are facing due to declining fish catch as a result of increased oil productions activities here.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Agriculture

Construction of prawns farm at Rose Hall, Region Six.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Construction of prawns farm at Onverwagt, Region Five.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dependant’s Pension Fund
Renovation to Dependant’s Pension Fund building.

 

 

 

 

Guyana Revenue Authority
Supply and delivery of the HCM payroll, Guyana Revenue Authority Headquarters.

 

 

Ministry of Legal Affairs
Construction of one-stop Justice Centre at Vergenoegen.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport
Design and build proposals for ground preparation for Anna Regina, Region 2.

 

 

 

Design and build proposals for ground preparation for McKenzie Ground, Region 10.

 

 

 

Ministry of Human Services and Social Security
Renovation of conference room and office space Lot1 and 2.

 

 

 

 

 

Guyana Water Inc.
Supply and delivery of electromechanical equipment.

 

 

 

Guyana Sugar Corporation
Repairs to process house roof and structure for Albion Estate.

 

 

 

Supply and installation of new condensate tank for Albion Estate.

 

 

 

Extension to bagasse Logie for Albion Estate.

 

 

 

 

Supply and delivery of HDPE corrugated drainage tubes/ pipes for Albion Estate.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supply and delivery of road building materials to Albion Estate: Lot1- white sand- 2708 tonnes, Lot2- loam/white sand (60:40)- 1901 tonnes, Lot3: 1st grade crusher run-2100 tonnes, Lot4- bitumen RC 250 (50 gal/drum)- 51 drums.

 

 

 

 Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA)

Procurement of services- Lot1: maintenance of variable refrigerant flow units, Lot2: maintenance of packaged units, air curtain and fresh air systems, Lot3: maintenance of split air conditions units.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

