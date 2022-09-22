Govt. to spend $285M to build two prawns farms

Kaieteur News – With $743.7 million allocated towards the development of the fisheries and aquaculture sector in the country, the Ministry of Agriculture is looking to spend some $285 million for the construction of two prawns farms.

During the latest opening of tenders it was revealed that a prawns farm will be constructed in Rose Hall, Region Six and the other at Onverwagt, Region Five.

According to the Ministry’s engineer, the prawns farm at Rose Hall is estimated to cost $156 million which five contractors bid for and $129 million estimated to build the one at Onverwagt which nine contractors bid for. The move to construct the prawns farms is part of the administration’s efforts to cushion the blows fishermen are facing due to declining fish catch as a result of increased oil productions activities here.

