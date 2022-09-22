7 more new COVID-19 cases, 1 patient still in ICU

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Wednesday reported that within the last 24 hours, they recorded seven new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 71,287.

With still one patient admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, four persons are in institutional isolation, 93 are in home isolation, and to date, a total of 69,908 persons have recovered from the virus.