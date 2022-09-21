Latest update September 21st, 2022 12:59 AM

Niomi Erskine is Rebel Tennis Club Tourney Girls U-12 Champion

Sep 21, 2022 Sports

Niomi Erskine(right) defeated her cousin Kimora Erskine to win the Girls U12 title

Kaieteur News – The third Edition of the Rebel Tennis Club Annual Junior tournament continued last Sunday, where Niomi Erskine defeated Kimora Erskine to win the Girls under-12 title at the Diamond Court.

Top-seeded Erskine, who was last year’s runner-up, outlasted her cousin, Kimora Erskine 2-4, 4-0, 10- 8 to take the title.

Kimora was focused in the first set and was poised to earn her first defeat over her cousin, but Niomi settled-in and rallied to take the second set.

It was a close battle in the beginning of the super tie break where both player’s determination was on display. Niomi eventually took the tie break 10/8 and with that cemented herself as the Girls U12 champion.

Other results for Sunday 18th

Girls U-12
Kimora Erskine defeated Gabrielle Felix 4-1, -1
Gabrielle Felix defeated Jaydean King 4-0, 4-0

Boys U-12
Elwyn Levius defeated Jonathan Jordan by walkover
Elwyn Levius defeated Dequan Boston 4-0, 4-0

Girls U-14
Malia Maikoo defeated Anastasia Semple 4-0, 4-0
Kayesha Harding defeated Niomi Erskine 4-1, 4-2
Paula Kalekeyzi defeated Anastasia Semple 4-0, 4-0

Boys U-14
Nathan Denobriga defeated Jose Rodriguez 4-0, 4-0
Christian Younge defeated Gabriel Felix 4-0, 4-1
Navindra Arjune defeated Elwyn Levius 5-3, 5-3

Girls U-18
Norella Jordan defeated Erin Tucker 6-4,6-3
Renola Jordan defeated Leshaute Berkley by walkover

