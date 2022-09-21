More money to be spent on “modernising” CJIA

…as Govt. invites bids for drainage & flood control structures

Kaieteur News – While the US$150 million expansion project is completed at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), the Government through the Ministry of Public Works is still conducting works which have been described as “modernising works”.

During the opening of tenders on Tuesday, it was revealed that the Ministry will be undertaking another round of works; this time it is the improvement of drainage and flood control structures at different exit roads at the airport.

For this project, a total of 11 contractors have applied to execute the works. The companies are as follow: Orin’s Supreme Enterprise, Dundas Construction Inc., Novus Construction and Supplies Inc., K and S General Contractors Inc., Mohamed’s Excavation Construction Inc., Manohar Services, Superior General Contracting, Engineer Construction Co., M. Sukhai Contracting Services, Arjune Construction Inc., and JOP SP Construction Inc.

While the bids submitted were between $126 million and $233 million, engineers attached to the Ministry have pegged the works at $149,678,084.

As reported, all new works being done at the CJIA will fall under the government’s plan to continue “modernising”’ the airport. It was Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, who announced that citizens should expect more of their taxpayers’ dollars going towards the ‘continued modernisation’ of the airport.

The Minister had noted that construction at the airport will continue because the Government has to keep making more accommodation. He had said, “We have to continue making more accommodation. I think sooner or later with oil and gas sector growing and tourism growing and bringing in high profile tourist, we will have to have facilities for corporate jets, luxury lines…people coming here with private planes to go and do things, we have to keep expanding…”

It wasn’t so long ago that Chinese contractor, China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), completed its part under the US$150 million airport expansion contract.

The airport expansion contract was signed in 2011 under then President, Bharrat Jagdeo, and was passed through the truncated presidency of Donald Ramotar. However, when the David Granger administration took over in 2015, it said that the very defective plan needed adjustments and changes were made. The decade-old project was awarded to CHEC for the sum of US$150 million: $138 million from the China Exim Bank and $12 million from the consolidated fund – taxpayers’ money.

When the PPP administration took office in August 2020, Minister Edghill had stated that they were not satisfied with the work that was done by the contractor and as such, they had negotiated and got CHEC to do additional works at the airport at no cost to Guyana. The additional works that were done by the contractor included a superstructure corridor and curtain wall. This was only recently completed.

Notably, while the contract cost with the Chinese contractor remains at US$150 million, the Government is undertaking several multi-million upgrades to the airport which were separated into three parts.

The additional spending by the Government has increased the amount of money spent on the airport which falls way below expectations and international airport standards. The $150 million that is expected to be spent on drainage and flood control structure will be classified as additional spending.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Construction of drainage improvement and flood control structures for exit roads at CJIA