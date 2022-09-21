Man freed of 2017 minibus park murder after judge rules oral confession inadmissible

Latest update September 21st, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 21, 2022 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – Wayne Gilbert called ‘Nervous’ was on Monday freed of a 2017 murder charge after the judge ruled that the alleged oral confession he gave to police was inadmissible.
Earlier this month, a mixed 12-member jury was empanelled before Justice Sandil Kissoon at the Demerara High Court for the murder trial. Representing the State in this matter were prosecutors Muntaz Ali and Taneisha Saygon.
Gilbert, 30, of West La Penitence, Georgetown had denied killing Rawl Rodrigues on January 20, 2017, at the route 32 minibus park. Rodrigues was reportedly killed during a robbery at Croal Street, Georgetown.
On Monday, Justice Kissoon ruled that the oral confession by Gilbert was inadmissible since it was unsigned by the accused and police had no other evidence against him.
Gilbert was the third person charged for the murder. He was charged jointly with Afibia Yankana, 27, of Hadfield Street, Georgetown and Akeem Haymer.
Last year, Yankana and Haymer were arraigned before Justice Kissoon for murder – the duo had denied the capital offence but opted to plead guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter.
Justice Kissoon had sentenced both men to life imprisonment with the possibility of parole after serving 15 years.
According to information, on the day in question, three men had reportedly followed Rodrigues, 43, of Lot 64 Leopold Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, from the Demico Roof Garden.
While in the vicinity of the bus park, Rodrigues had an altercation with three men. During the confrontation, one of the men had reportedly stabbed Rodrigues to his chest with a knife.
Reports indicated that the victim was waiting for a minibus when he was robbed of his iPhone before being stabbed to death. Rodrigues was rushed subsequently to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he succumbed.
