Jamaul John takes Victor Macedo Memorial Cycle Road Race title

Latest update September 21st, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 21, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Jamaul John turned in a splendid performance to win the Victor Macedo Memorial cycle road race which was contested over the weekend.
The race commenced in Kitty and proceeded to Burma Road junction, Mahaicony before culminating at Carifesta Avenue.
Curtis Dey took the runner-up spot while Bryton John placed third, followed by Romello Crawford, Christopher Griffith and Deeraj Garbaran in that order.
The Veterans Over-50 title was taken by Tallim Shaw. Alex Mendes was second, Paul Chooweenam third; Segan Hubbard occupied the fourth spot and Robin Persaud was fifth.
The junior segment was won by Alexander Leung followed by Mario Washington and Sherwin Sampson respectively.
Cliveca Spencer took the top podium spot in the female division and Walter Grant-Stuart won the under 50 segment.
The pre-juniors title was won by Nevon Wilson while Christian Dudley placed second.
The prime prizes were taken by Bryton John (7), Christopher Griffith (1), Curtis Dey (1) and Jamaul John (1).
