ExxonMobil Guyana batting with the Amazon Warriors

Latest update September 21st, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 21, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Having announced themselves as the official title sponsors for the Amazon Warriors in August, the hierarchy ExxonMobil Guyana met with the players and management of the local Hero Caribbean Premier League franchise yesterday.
It was the first meeting between the players and ExxonMobil Guyana officials, which took place at the Guyana Marriott Hotel in Kingston.
President of ExxonMobil Guyana Alistair Routledge reiterated the Oil giants’ notion that their sponsorship this year is in recognition of the importance of cricket to Guyanese and the exciting opportunity to host the semifinals and final.
Routledge spoke profoundly of ExxonMobil’s sponsorship of several key areas of sports development, especially in basketball and football with Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) and the Petra Organisation.
He added that ExxonMobil Guyana is committed to the development of sports and their unwavering support of the Guyana Amazon Warriors franchise.
The value of ExxonMobil’s investment into the team owned by Dr. Ranjisinghi ‘Bobby’ Ramroop was not announced.
